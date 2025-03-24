Saudi Arabia declares Meningitis vaccine mandatory for Hajj 2025 pilgrims

JEDDAH – The Saudi government on Monday declared the meningitis vaccine mandatory for all Hajj 2025 pilgrims. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah made the announcement.

As per the directive, all the citizens and foreign pilgrims must receive the meningitis vaccine before performing Hajj. No one would be allowed to participate in Hajj without vaccination.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has further stated that Hajj package registration would not be possible without proof of vaccination.

The authorities emphasized that preventing the spread of infectious diseases during Hajj became a crucial necessity.

Earlier this year, Pakistani government introduced new guidelines for expensive Hajj packages, as security clearance are mandated for Private Hajj Packages above Rs3 million.

The new guidelines shared by Ministry of Religious Affairs unveiled new policy for private Hajj schemes, introducing security clearance requirement for individuals choosing Hajj packages costing over Rs30lac amid tightening of noose against misuse of funds.

It said the names of individuals selecting these top tier Hajj packages would be shared with tax collection authority which will look into the assets and tax history. The agencies would also look into their criminal records and other relevant information to grant security clearance before pilgrims are allowed to proceed with their plans for the holy journey.

Travel agencies offering Hajj packages over Rs30lac will also submit details with their packages to Ministry of Religious Affairs for approval in bid to regulate pricing and associated expenses to prevent any irregularities. The government also reached agreement with private Hajj tour operators, allowing them to begin accepting bookings for the 2025 pilgrimage.

Bookings will remain open until January 31, with approval from the Hajj Formulation Committee required for packages priced over Rs3 million.

This year, 189,210 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year as agreement between Islamabad and Riyadh includes new measures to enhance the comfort and convenience of Pakistani pilgrims, such as dedicated spaces in Mina, affordable accommodation options, and customizable Hajj programs.

With new measures, Religious Affairs Ministry aims to improve overall Hajj experience and ensure a smoother and more secure pilgrimage for all Pakistani pilgrims.