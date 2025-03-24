Schools get Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays till April 4

ISLAMABAD – The federal education ministry has announced the schedule of holiday for schools on account of Eidul Fitr 2025.

Reports said the ministry has issued a notification for holidays in all federal institutions so students can celebrate the festival with ease.

Eid Holidays Notification 2025

Reports said the federal public educational institutions will observe Eid holidays from March 31 till April 4. The break will be followed by two weekly offs Saturday and Sunday (April 5 and 6) and it means that the educational institutions will reopen on April 7.

Punjab Eid Holidays for Schools

The Punjab government has announced Eid holidays for schools starting from March 31 till April 2, with schools reopening on April 3.

Meanwhile, Ruet-e-Hilal, Pakistan’s top moon sighting body, is set to sight Shawwal Moon Sighting on March 30 ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

In a statement, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convened to observe the sighting of the Shawwal moon, which marks the potential end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The committee comprising religious scholars, Met Officials, and other experts, will review moon sighting reports from various regions of South Asian nation.

As per the latest predictions by Suparco, and weather experts, the Shawwal moon is expected to be visible on March 30 Sunday, and Eid-ul-Fitr will likely fall on March 31, 2025 Monday.