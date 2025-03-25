Want to study in France? THIS official portal contains fees, admission schedule and everything

PARIS – Studying in Europe has been a dream of every Asian student but the lack of information hinders many from applying to the universities.

The biggest advantage of studying in Europe is that the students get to explore beautiful destinations as well as pursue a well defined career after finishing their degrees; however, they don’t have information regarding where to apply.

France is one of the European countries which not only offers education to the aspiring students, but also enables them to explore thousands of arts’ marvels, take a glance at latest fashion trends and learn French language also which can help them later in life.

For those who want to apply to French universities, CampusFrance is the portal to navigate to and get each and every information related to different degree programs.

CampusFrance is the official website offered by the French government and contains each and every information starting from names of degree programs, fee structure, application deadline, medium of instruction for the degree, duration of the course, scholarship funding, etc.

It is to be highlighted that Pakistani students especially don’t need to worry about the medium of instruction as hundreds of universities in France are offering degrees in English language.

Another advantage of the portal is that it contains testimonies of the Pakistani students already enrolled in French universities through CampusFrance. If you have any issue, you can also look up the directory, find the students through the website and contact them directly.

The students should also explore the FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) section of the website which is a treasure trove for those who actually want to apply to the universities and get admission. It has got tons of information related to fee, scholarship, admission schedule and much more.

Last but not the least, if you are worried about the accommodation in France, the French government assists you in case you are eligible. For instance, three types of assistance are available from the CAF (Caisse des Allocations Familiales – the Family Allowances Fund) that can also help you reduce the rent you pay. In this regard, the French government has launched the Allocation de Logement Sociale (ALS – the social housing assistance), the Aide Personnalisée au Logement (APL – the personal accommodation assistance) and the Allocation de Logement Familial (ALF – the family accommodation assistance) which can be useful for those who don’t know much about acccomodation.