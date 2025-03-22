Saudi Arabia issues fresh guideline for Umrah pilgrims: Here are the details

As per the new guideline, the authorities have encouraged pilgrims to perform Umrah only once during the last ten days of Ramazan and to conduct daily prayers in mosques across Mecca instead of gathering at the Holy Mosque.

The instructions are aimed at ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling Umrah experience for millions of worshippers expected to arrive at Islam’s holiest sites during the last 10 days of Ramazan. Though Muslims perform Umrah round the year, Ramazan is the month which sees extra ordinary large number of Muslims arriving in Saudi Arabia for Umrah.