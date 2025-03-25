Good News for HTV/PSV Commercial Driving License applicants in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Relief for aspiring commercial driving license applicants in Pakistan after new changes in driving tests.

To pass on relief to drivers, the number of days for commercial driving tests has been increased. The decision was made by Headquarters, under the leadership of Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah.

As per new directives, the first phase will see adjustments applied only inthe provincial capital. The number of LTV/PSV (Light and Passenger Service Vehicle) commercial driving tests conducted each month will be increased from 10 to 18.

HTV License Update in Pakistan

In a bid to provide more convenience to the public, these tests will now also take place on Fridays and Saturdays, in addition to Mondays and Tuesdays.

Furthermore, a number of HTV/PSV (Heavy Transport Vehicle/Passenger Service Vehicle) driving tests will be increased. The number of tests per month has been increased from 5 to 10, and these tests will be held uninterrupted on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The decision has been made amid growing demand for commercial driving licenses and to ensure that the process becomes more accessible for aspiring drivers. Additional IG Traffic, Mirza Farhan Baig, said the increased number of test days was specifically aimed at enhancing convenience for citizens and ensuring a smoother.

The new initiative aims to streamline licensing process, addressing long-standing concerns and reducing waiting times for individuals eager to pursue careers in commercial driving.