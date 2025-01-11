Gold rate in Pakistan today, 11 January, 2025

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 286,200 PKR 3,179 Lahore PKR 286,200 PKR 3,179 Islamabad PKR 286,200 PKR 3,179 Peshawar PKR 286,200 PKR 3,179 Quetta PKR 286,200 PKR 3,179 Sialkot PKR 286,200 PKR 3,179 Hyderabad PKR 286,200 PKR 3,179 Faisalabad PKR 286,200 PKR 3,179

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 286,200 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 245,370 Per Gram Gold PKR 24,537

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.