2025 Price Update for United US 70 and Latest Installment Plans

Pakistan two wheeler market is dominated by 70cc bikes and Honda takes a good chunk of it. As price of entry level bike of Atlas Honda crosses Rs157,900, several other makers are offering the same bike with huge price difference, including United which is offering US 70.

United 70cc features four-stroke engine with 70cc displacement, offering smooth ride with 4-speed transmission, 135mm ground clearance, and a mileage of 50.0 KM/L from 9L fuel tank. The bike is known for reliability and fuel efficiency, with an alloy rim variant enhancing stability and performance.

Competing with key models, US 70cc is favored choice for budget-conscious city commuters despite recent price increases that have elicited mixed consumer reactions.

As prices of all bikes continue to climb up, here is easy Installment package for low-budget customers with installment as low as Rs5,400.

United 70 Latest Price 2025

Model Price United 70cc (Base model) Rs109,500 United 70cc (Alloy Rim) Rs119,500 United US 125 Rs165,000

United 70 Installments Plan

5-Month Plan

Down Payment: 25,000

Monthly Payment: Rs22,150

Months: 5

Total (Registration + Insurance): 135,750

1-Year Plan

Down Payment: 25,000

Monthly Payment: Rs12,484

Months: 11

Total (Registration + Insurance): 162,330

2-Year Plan

Down Payment: 25,000

Monthly Payment: Rs7,126

Months: 23

Total (Registration + Insurance): 188,910

3-Year Plan

Down Payment: 25,000

Monthly Payment: Rs5,442

Months: 35

Total (Registration + Insurance): 215,490

Note: The following Installment Plans are from Local dealers, please check prices from your nearest ones for latest updates