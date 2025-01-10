AGL37.5▲ 0.92 (0.03%)AIRLINK189▼ -7.65 (-0.04%)BOP10.17▲ 0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY6.62▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)DCL8.64▲ 0.12 (0.01%)DFML37.48▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)DGKC98.47▲ 3.24 (0.03%)FCCL34.03▲ 1.01 (0.03%)FFL16.6▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC126.06▼ -1.23 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.82▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)KEL4.83▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KOSM6.5▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF43.12▲ 0.9 (0.02%)NBP60.5▼ -0.26 (0.00%)OGDC213▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PAEL42.2▲ 1.33 (0.03%)PIBTL8.43▲ 0.14 (0.02%)PPL184.9▲ 1.33 (0.01%)PRL38▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)PTC24.37▲ 0.3 (0.01%)SEARL95.01▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TELE8.73▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL34.85▲ 0.14 (0.00%)TPLP12.5▲ 0.29 (0.02%)TREET22.75▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG63.9▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)UNITY32.16▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Pakistan records remittances inflow of $3.1 billion in December 2024

remittances FY23
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $ 3.1 billion during December 2024.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, remittances increased by 29.3 per cent year over year and 5.6 per cent month over month.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $17.8 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 32.8 per cent during H1FY25 compared to $13.4 billion received during H1FY24.

Remittance inflows during December 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($770.6 million), the United Arab Emirates ($631.5 million), the United Kingdom ($456.9 million), and the United States of America ($284.3 million).

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Special Savings Certificate latest profit rate from January 2025

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to PKR rate today 10 January 2025

  • Business

Govt commitment to fostering youth potential as driving force for socio-economic progress: Mashhood

  • Business

FAST Cables, BNU collaborate to host seminar on Green Housing and Sustainable Urbanization

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer