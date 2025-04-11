5kW solar system updated price in April 2025 as summer season begins

LAHORE – An increase has been recorded in demand of a 5kW solar system in Lahore and other areas of Pakistan as summer season has begun with met officials issuing heatwave alerts.

The rise in temperatures will ultimately lead to surge in electricity consumption as people use ACs to keep their houses and offices cool.

People are now turning to solar energy for their daily usage amid higher electricity tariff and potential loadshedding in summer months.

Getting installed a 5kW solar setup would cost you slightly low as a dip has been recorded in solar panel prices in Pakistan following the net metering policy.

5kW Solar System Capacity

A 5kW solar system can power a range of appliances, including 1.5 ton inverter AC, lights, fans, a refrigerator, a washing machine, and other items. However, it will not be feasible to run all the appliances at the same time due to the capacity issues of the setup.

The 5kW setup is almost suitable for a middle class family that consumes upto 600 units per month.

5kW solar system Components

For setting up a 5kW solar system, you will need following components:

Solar Panels: As 5kw is equal to 5000 watts, you will need around 9-10 panel with capacity of 590 watts

Up to 10kW Solar Inverter

Solar battery: It is optional.

Mounting Structure

DB box comprising circuit breaker

5kW Solar System Prices April 2025

As per reports, the 5kW solar system will cost Rs600,000-Rs700,000, depending on the quality of panels, inverters and batteries.

Prices of solar panels and inverters vary company to company and level of quality in Pakistan.