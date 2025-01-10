After Starlink, Chinese company moves SECP for registration for internet services

ISLAMABAD – After registration of Elon Musk’s Starlink, a Chinese company entered the competition and started registration process for internet services from space, the sources close to the development said on Friday.

The sources said that Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Limited (SSST) also moved an application for with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The Chinese company, according to the sources, aimed to offer faster and more affordable internet than Elon Musk’s Starlink. SSST, they said, planned to launch 648 satellites into Earth’s orbit by 2025 and aims to provide global internet coverage by 2027.

By 2030, the company planned to deploy 30,000 satellites into Earth’s orbit.

Elon Musk’s Starlink shares a similar goal.

Both companies are awaiting licenses from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to start operations.

X Boss Elon Musk had also confirmed that Starlink service was awaiting government approval before it can be launched in the South Asian nation. The response of tech giant came after a tweet from a Pakistani user who urged him to bring Starlink to the country.

Pakistan could leap into the future, where every citizen has the chance to connect and grow. Please, let Starlink be our bridge to tomorrow, the social media user said.

Starlink Launch in Pakistan

Starlink In Pakistan Elon Musk Shares Update On Launch Of Satellite Internet

Surprisingly, Musk replied saying “We are waiting for approval from the government,” which highlights the regulatory barriers preventing the service from being introduced. T

Starlink satellite internet service is also slated to roll out in India, where it will compete with leading internet providers. Spectrum allocation for Starlink will start after final nod from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The service is expected to launch as early as February 2025, though the allocation process is still being determined. While Jio and Airtel have completed regulatory procedures for their satellite internet services, Starlink could be the first to launch.

It was reported that satellite internet offers download speeds of 50-150 Mbps, with a premium plan offering up to 220 Mbps.

Pakistan Internet Shutdowns

The country faced highest financial losses globally in 2024 due to internet shutdowns and social media restrictions, totaling $1.62 billion, as per a recent report.

The days’ long disruptions lasted 9,735 hours and affecting 82.9 million users, were primarily caused by the general election in February 2024 and subsequent protests.

Pakistan was along with Myanmar, Bangladesh, and India among the hardest-hit countries. Global internet shutdowns in 2024 resulted in $7.69 billion in losses, affecting 648.4 million people.