Weather update: PMD predicts new rain system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD– Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted a new rain system and its time for the country amid the dry and chilling weather in Pakistan.

“Rain-bringing system will enter Pakistan on January 14,” said the PMD, predicting that the new system would bring rain and reduce the intensity of the fog.

It also predicted that dry and cold weather would continue in Lahore and other parts of Punjab during next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the dense fog engulfed the plains of Punjab, reduced visibility to extremely low levels, causing so much trouble to the traffic. In some parts of Punjab, the visibility level has been recorded as low as 50 meters due to heavy fog.

Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C while a maximum temperature may go up to 17°C.