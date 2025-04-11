PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi appoints TikToker Jannat Mirza as official social media ambassador

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi on Friday announced popular TikToker Jannat Mirza as the official social media ambassador for the team.

The announcement was made through the team’s social media platforms, stating that Jannat Mirza would be part of Zalmi’s digital and online promotional campaigns during the 10th season of the PSL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peshawar Zalmi (@peshawarzalmipk)

Jannat Mirza is one of the most followed social media stars in Pakistan. Through this collaboration, Peshawar Zalmi aims to further boost the team’s popularity among the youth and strengthen its engagement with fans on digital platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peshawar Zalmi (@peshawarzalmipk)

Peshawar Zalmi has appointed internationally acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the team’s brand ambassador.

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to welcome its tenth edition – HBL PSL X, when defending champions Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

A glittering opening ceremony before the start of play on Friday will mark the beginning of this historic edition. HBL PSL X is slated to run from 11 April to 18 May with night matches starting at 8pm PKT.

The 34-match tournament comprises of three-double headers scheduled on 12 April, 1 and 10 May, while the remaining fixtures will be single headers taking place across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The three afternoon games will begin at 4pm PKT.