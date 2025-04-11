AGL69.25▼ -0.97 (-0.01%)AIRLINK172.11▼ -1.04 (-0.01%)BOP10.58▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.4▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)DCL8.7▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML43.62▲ 0.28 (0.01%)DGKC127.24▼ -3.66 (-0.03%)FCCL46.4▼ -0.85 (-0.02%)FFL15.4▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC137.86▼ -1.05 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KEL4.48▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM5.4▼ -0.15 (-0.03%)MLCF61.6▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)NBP78.69▼ -0.56 (-0.01%)OGDC214.25▼ -0.5 (0.00%)PAEL46.04▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PIBTL10.67▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL171.98▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)PRL36.21▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PTC23.47▼ -0.09 (0.00%)SEARL98.8▲ 3.49 (0.04%)TELE7.24▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL33.25▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)TPLP10.2▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET21.65▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TRG64.01▼ -0.67 (-0.01%)UNITY26.55▼ -0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.32▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Azma: Hospitals witness major improvements after CM’s visits

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that government hospitals have shown significant improvement following the visits of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, with free medicines and all types of medical tests now being provided to patients.

In a statement on Thursday, the minister emphasized that the exploitation of patients or their attendants at any government facility would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Azma Bokhari highlighted that during the Chief Minister’s recent visit to Services Hospital, patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided, and not a single complaint was received.

She made it clear that in hospitals where medicines are found to be unavailable, the respective Medical Superintendent will be held accountable.

The provincial information minister underlined that the medical profession carries great responsibility and that negligence of any kind is unacceptable.

She reaffirmed that health and education remain top priorities for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Bokhari further said that new hospitals are being constructed while existing ones are being revamped using provincial resources.

She also noted that Basic Health Units (BHUs) are being upgraded and that Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics are functioning successfully under the supervision of young, dedicated doctors.

Taking aim at the opposition, Azma Bokhari accused them of misusing the health and education budgets for social media propaganda instead of working for the welfare of the people.

 

News desk

