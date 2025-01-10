SBP unveils half-yearly schedule of Monetary Policy Committee meetings

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a half-yearly schedule of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings on a rolling basis.

In this regard, the dates for the next four meetings are scheduled as follows:

1: January MPC meeting: Monday January 27, 2025

2: March MPC meeting: Monday March 10, 2025

3: May MPC meeting: Monday May 5, 2025

4: June MPC meeting: Monday June 16, 2025

After the MPC meetings, SBP will announce revised key policy rates at press conferences.