Pakistan petrol prices to change for February 2025

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan are most likely to change for February 2025 amid ongoing fluctuation in international market.

The global oil prices hovered near a two-week low on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump has vowed to reduce the rates. He also urged OPEC to slash the oil prices, a move that would definitely petroleum prices in Pakistan in upcoming review.

The Brent crude oil settled on Monday at its lowest since January 9, while WTI hit its lowest since Jan 2.

Amid the prevailing situation, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is expected to recommend a decrease in petrol prices for first halt of February 2025.

The federal government will conduct the upcoming review on January 31 and new petrol prices will come into effect from Feb 1 (Saturday) in Pakistan.

Latest Petrol Prices in Pakistan Today

Earlier, the government revised the prices on January 15, increasing petrol rate by Rs3.47 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs2.61.

The petrol prices stands at Rs256.13 per litre today while the diesel rate stands at Rs260.95 per litre.

On December 31, the federal government had also increased in petrol and diesel prices.