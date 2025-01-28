PTI refuses to participate in fourth round of talks with govt

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday refused to participate in the fourth round of talks with the government.

The PTI leaders refused to take part in the meeting with the government committee despite being called by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who played role for bringing both sides closer.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called Opposition Leader and PTI’s negotiation committee head Omar Ayub.

The Speaker invited PTI’s negotiation committee to attend the meeting, emphasizing that all issues can only be resolved through dialogue. He stated that matters should be settled through table talks and negotiations.

Omar Ayub informed Speaker Ayaz Sadiq of PTI founder’s decision, saying that the government employed delaying tactics regarding their demands and that the negotiations could not progress without the formation of a judicial commission.

The sources revealed that the PTI decided not to attend today’s negotiation meeting and instructed opposition members to boycott it.

They said that the PTI made this decision on the directive of its founding chairman and remains firm on its demand for the formation of a judicial commission.

The PTI sources made it clear that the party would not proceed with negotiations until a judicial commission is established.