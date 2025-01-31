Pakistan petrol prices set to be revised tonight: What’s expected?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is all set to announce new petrol prices for February 2025 tonight after conducting the fortnightly review.

The Ministry of Finance will take a decision on petrol prices in Pakistan after having consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a summary to be sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The global oil prices have saw a decline as US President Donald Trump has vowed to reduce the rates. He also urged OPEC to slash the oil prices, a move that would definitely petroleum prices in Pakistan in upcoming review.

Despite a downward trend, it is expected that Pakistan petrol prices will be increased to put burden on masses.

Expected Petrol Prices from Feb 1

The federal government will conduct the upcoming review tonight January 31 and new petrol prices will come into effect from Feb 1 (Saturday) in Pakistan.

Reports said the government is likely to hike the petrol price by Rs3 per litre to Rs259.13 while the diesel price would be increased by Rs6 to Rs266.95 per litre. The final prices will be announced by the government after reviewing various aspects.

Latest Petrol Prices in Pakistan Today

Earlier, the government revised the prices on January 15, increasing petrol rate by Rs3.47 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs2.61.

The petrol prices stands at Rs256.13 per litre today while the diesel rate stands at Rs260.95 per litre.

On December 31, the federal government had also increased in petrol and diesel prices.