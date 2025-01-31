Honda CG 125 self-start latest price, easy installment plan Feb 2025

LAHORE – Honda CG 125 self-start is getting popular in local motorcycle market due to its effortless ignition system, giving a tough time to Suzuki and Yamaha’s self-start bikes.

The two-wheeler has all some other specifications and design like the base model. The bike is overall known for its durability, speed and fuel efficiency. The bike is commonly used for daily commuting and is favoured by riders for its robust performance.

It offers smooth performance as it produces upright aerodynamics for a quick pace. It boasts 4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled engine with kick start option and Telescopic Fork front suspension.

The key features continue to drive the sale of Honda CG 125 up despite presence of various competitors in the Pakistani market.

The all-new Honda 125 covers a distance of around 45 kilometers per litres, making it perfect choice for commuting amid higher petroleum prices in Pakistan.

Honda CG 125 Self-Start Price in January 2025

As of January 2025, the price of the Honda CG 125 self-start stands at Rs282,900 without any change.

Honda CG 125 Self Start 3 Years Installment Plan

The Bank Alfalah offers 36-month installment plan for Honda CG 125 Self Start with additional 2.50% in wake of procession fee.

Under the three-year plan, the per month installment for Honda CG 125 self-start will be Rs13,576, according to official data available on bank’s website.

The bike is delivered to a customer within 28 working days.