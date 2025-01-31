Update of UAE 30-day visit visa fee for Pakistanis [Feb 2025]

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is visited by hundreds of thousands tourists from across the world as it offers various entertainment activities for spending quality time.

The Gulf country issues visit visa with different stay duration to the foreign nationals, including Pakistanis. The foreign national is granted an entry visa for a single visit for the purpose of tourism for a period of 30 or 60 days.

The sponsor / host in UAE should be one of the establishments working in the field of tourism. The applicant pays prescribed fee and deposit financial security to get the visa.

Typically, the intending tourists need a sponsor in the UAE to apply for the visit visa. The individual could be an individual, a company or an hotel.

UAE 30-day Visit Visa Requirements

One personal photo.

Copy of the passport.

Identity card for the country of origin for some nationalities (Iraq – Pakistan – Iran – Afghanistan).

Medical insurance valid in UAE.

A travel ticket to continue his journey or a ticket to leave UAE.

Hotel reservation or accommodation details

UAE Visit Visa Fee in January 2025

The latest fee for 30-day tourist visa for Pakistanis stands at AED 200. In addition to value added tax (5%) is also received.

Additional fees (if the sponsored person is inside UAE):

Knowledge dirham: AED 10.

Innovation Dirham: AED 10.

Fee inside UAE: 500 dirhams.

Note: Total amount may vary. The visa may increase or decrease depending on the circumstances surrounding the sponsored person or any other reasons that may require the same. The fee is also same for other nationals.