Sindh continues to sizzle as temperature reaches 43°C in Mithi

KARACHI – Sindh continued to sizzle on Friday with temperature reaching as high as 43°C in Mithi.

In Karachi, the temperature reached 39°C, the highest level during the current summer season.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Saturday, and 37°C and 39°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed in the port city and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mithi remained the hottest place in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. Maximum temperature in Chhor was recorded at 41°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 35 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.