Lahore Schools to close at 12pm during PSL 10 matches; full details here

LAHORE – Schools timings have been adjusted in Lahore, dismissing at 12pm during matches of Pakistan Super League.

The flagship cricket series of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X is set to start, and the provincial government of Punjab issued a notification regarding adjusted school timings in several areas of Lahore.

The new timings aimed at minimising disruption for students and staff, will be in effect during the duration of Pakistan Super League matches. Schools in areas near Gaddafi Stadium, including Gulberg, Model Town, Ichhra, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Shadman, Canal Road, Upper Mall, and Zahoor Elahi Road, will observe the revised schedule of 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

School Timings in Lahore

This change will help accommodate matches and ensure smoother traffic flow in affected areas. The matches in Lahore will be from April 24 to May 18, with all matches set to begin at 7:00 PM, whether day or night games.

PSL X will spring into action April 11, with the defending champions Islamabad United facing the two-time champions Lahore Qalandars.

New School Timings

The provincial government also announced revised summer timings for public schools across the province, effective from April 7 to October 15.

According to the updated schedule issued by the School Education Department Punjab, single-shift schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM. However, on Fridays, these schools will close earlier at 11:30 AM.

SchoolS Timing (Mon to Thurs) Friday Single-Shift 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM Double-Shift (First Shift) 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM Double-Shift (Second Shift) 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

The new timings are designed to accommodate the hot summer months, ensuring a more manageable schedule for both students and staff.