New Sui Gas Timings in Lahore April 2025

ISLAMABAD – People in Lahore, and its surroundings are getting limited supply of Sui Gas , as SNGPL restricted gas supply to three slots, frustrating millions who are struggling.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) unveiled new gas supply schedule after Holy Month of Ramadan, but move is already sparking frustration among consumers. The revised plan will limit gas access to just three time slots each day, first from 6:00am to 9:00am, 12:00pm to 2:00pm, and 6:00pm to 9:00pm, leaving large portions of day without gas supply.

Load Shedding Schedule

Supply Period Timings Morning 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM Afternoon 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Evening 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Residents of Pindi, Islamabad, and surrounding areas, who are already experiencing daily gas shortages, are particularly upset.

Gas consumers are voicing concerns over fact that they will be without gas for more than eight hours during the daytime, severely impacting cooking and daily activities.

The new schedule was introduced as response to increasing demand and supply imbalances. SNGPL assured that the new timings will help provide uninterrupted gas during peak hours, but for many consumers, the idea of being without gas for such extended periods has created widespread frustration.

As the new schedule is set to take effect, residents are encouraged to adjust their cooking routines to the designated hours.