Imperial Lyceum, Aaas School System among 79 sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 79 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Punjab capital on Friday.

LDA teams also demolished several buildings in Lahore’s different housing schemes for violation of bylaws.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 40 premises in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings, and 39 in Subzazar Housing Scheme for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Imperial Lyceum, Aaas School System, Awais Academy of Arts and Science, Hilton’s Academy, Khalid Medical Centre, private clinic, salon, food outlets, bakers, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA teams also demolished several structures on Pine Avenue, Defense Road, and in Eden Abad for violation of building bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of heavy machinery and the Police.

According to the LDA spokesman, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments, violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in the Punjab capital.