Gold prices move up by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates here

Gold Prices Move Up By Rs1400 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here
KARACHI – Gold rates registered an Rs1400 surge in local markets on Thursday as price per tola set at Rs282,200.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows per tola rates at Rs282,200 as compared to Rs280,800 on Wednesday while price of 10-gram set at Rs241,941 after a single-day hike of Rs1,200.

Today Gold Rates

Date Gold Price per Tola Gold Price per 10 Grams
Old Price Rs 280,800 Rs 240,741
New Price Rs 282,200 Rs 241,941

Globally, gold rates hovered at $2,703 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after an increase of $13 during the day.

Gold Rates in Pakistan this week

Dates 24K Gold
14-Jan Rs277,900
13-Jan Rs279,300
11-Jan Rs280,800
10-Jan Rs279,400
9-Jan Rs278,300
8-Jan Rs277,000
7-Jan Rs276,000

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 16 January 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

