Gold prices move up by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates registered an Rs1400 surge in local markets on Thursday as price per tola set at Rs282,200.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows per tola rates at Rs282,200 as compared to Rs280,800 on Wednesday while price of 10-gram set at Rs241,941 after a single-day hike of Rs1,200.

Today Gold Rates

Date Gold Price per Tola Gold Price per 10 Grams Old Price Rs 280,800 Rs 240,741 New Price Rs 282,200 Rs 241,941

Globally, gold rates hovered at $2,703 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after an increase of $13 during the day.

Gold Rates in Pakistan this week