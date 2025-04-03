AGL72.44▲ 5.33 (0.08%)AIRLINK177.56▲ 3.88 (0.02%)BOP11.05▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY8.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL9.17▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML45.26▲ 0.66 (0.01%)DGKC134.05▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)FCCL47.32▲ 0.91 (0.02%)FFL16.12▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC146.91▲ 0.59 (0.00%)HUMNL13.51▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.5▲ 0.11 (0.03%)KOSM5.91▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF62.02▲ 2.36 (0.04%)NBP75.86▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)OGDC234.68▲ 1.95 (0.01%)PAEL46.41▼ -1.57 (-0.03%)PIBTL10.57▲ 0.17 (0.02%)PPL191.8▲ 0.32 (0.00%)PRL37.32▲ 0.49 (0.01%)PTC23.2▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL100.89▲ 2.13 (0.02%)TELE7.84▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL34.61▲ 0.62 (0.02%)TPLP11.11▲ 0.36 (0.03%)TREET22.32▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG67.29▲ 1.28 (0.02%)UNITY28.61▲ 0.25 (0.01%)WTL1.36▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Gold prices hit New Record High in Pakistan as markets reopen after Eid

Gold Prices Hit New Record High In Pakistan As Markets Reopen After Eid
KARACHI – The merry run of Gold continues in Pakistan as per tola price of yellow metal touched historic high of Rs325,500, after single-day gain of Rs500 on Thursday.

Data shared by Saraffa Asosciation shows price for 10 grams of gold surged to Rs279,063, an increase of Rs428, while each gram cost 27,900.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Price Change 
Per Tola 325,500 +500
10 Grams 279,063 +428
Per Gram 27,900 +43

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
29-March Rs325,000
28-March Rs323,380
27-March Rs321,000
26-March Rs317,800
25-March Rs317,800
24-March Rs318,600
22-March Rs318,000

The bullion market had remained closed during the Eid holidays, and trading resumed with these significant price hikes. International gold prices also saw an uptick, with the price per ounce reaching $3,089, reflecting a $5 increase during the day, along with a $20 premium.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs3,580 per tola, showing no change. The rise in gold prices has left consumers and investors closely monitoring market trends in anticipation of further shifts in precious metal values.

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 3 April, 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

