PSL X: full-scale implementation of Match Officials’ Technology announced

KARACHI – The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X has announced the full-scale implementation of Match Officials’ Technology (MOT) powered by Hawk-Eye Innovations for the upcoming edition.

While the league has previously embraced components of MOT, this edition marks a significant step forward—aligning PSL with the highest global standards in officiating, transparency and viewer engagement.

The six-team tournament will be played in four cities – Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May.

From auto no-ball detection and live umpire communication to DRS and innings timers, match logging and real-time multi-angle replays, every HBL PSL match of this edition will operate with a comprehensive tech-backed officiating ecosystem. A dedicated Hawk-Eye technician will be stationed at every match to support umpires and streamline operations.

Additionally, through MOT, fans will now see DRS and innings timers on the big screen and in broadcast graphics in real time, further deepening their connection to the action.

In a positive development, for the first time the over-rate calculations will be available ball-by-ball for the fans and teams alike. Umpires will have access to handheld tablets for real-time logging for over-rate calculations, and instant DRS triggers.

With the introduction of the latest innovations, the broadcaster will gain richer, tech-supported storytelling capabilities during the historic edition of HBL PSL.

Key Features of MOT in HBL PSL X:

Umpire communication system (on-field and off-field)

Multiscreen replay viewer

Auto no-ball detection using ultramotion cameras

Real-time DRS and innings timers

Tablet-based logging for 3rd Umpires

Instant clip access for Match Referees

Embedded comms & mic audio for enhanced reviews