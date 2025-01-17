Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Sindh Livestock Expo 2025

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated the Sindh Livestock Expo 2025, highlighting the critical role agriculture and livestock play in the province’s economy.

Agriculture and Livestock sectors contribute 14.5% to the national GDP and support 60% of Sindh’s population’

Speaking at the ceremony, the CM acknowledged the challenges faced by local farmers, including resource limitations and outdated practices.

“The Sindh Government is committed to addressing these challenges through strategic partnerships aimed at improving infrastructure, enhancing animal health, and introducing innovative farming techniques,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Expo would serve as a catalyst for collaboration, fostering a sustainable and prosperous future for Sindh’s agricultural community.

Muhammad Ali Malkani, Minister for Livestock and Fisheries described the Sindh Livestock Expo 2025 as a key platform for innovation, collaboration, and investment. He emphasized the importance of the Expo in empowering rural communities, promoting sustainable practices, and reinforcing Sindh’s position as a leader in these industries.

“The Sindh Government is focused on strengthening value chains, enhancing food security, and creating promising investment opportunities, particularly in areas such as shrimp farming, cold storage, and modern warehouses,” he said. He highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting these sectors through subsidies, specialized training, and infrastructure development.

Haris Ali Mithani, Patron-in-Chief of DALFA, said that this year’s event is the fourth edition after three successful previous expos.

“This year’s Expo stands out due to the groundbreaking collaboration between the Farmers Association, the Ministry of Livestock, and sectors such as dairy, fisheries, and advanced technology. This partnership has opened new avenues for farmers to sustain their livelihoods,” he said.