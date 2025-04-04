Gold rate in Pakistan today, 4 April, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold reached an all-time high in Pakistan on Friday, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association. It was recorded on April 4, 2025, at PKR 332,200 for 24-karat gold.

Moreover, the rate of the precious metal stood at the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 284,810 per 10g.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad