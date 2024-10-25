Gold price in Pakistan: Rates on October 25

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 285,350 PKR 2,531 Lahore PKR 285,350 PKR 2,531 Islamabad PKR 285,350 PKR 2,531 Peshawar PKR 285,350 PKR 2,531 Quetta PKR 285,350 PKR 2,531 Sialkot PKR 285,350 PKR 2,531 Hyderabad PKR 285,350 PKR 2,531 Faisalabad PKR 285,350 PKR 2,531

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 285,350 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 244,560 Per Gram Gold PKR 24,456

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.