Thanet Hall School among 55 buildings sealed in Punjab capital

Thanet Hall School Among 55 Buildings Sealed In Punjab Capital
LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 55 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in different areas of Punjab capital on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 25 buildings in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 30 in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Thanet Hall School, Master’s Academy, Dar-ul-Ilm Edu Care, private hospital, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in Punjab capital.

Kips College, Dar-e-Arqam among 98 buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

