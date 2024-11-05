AGL37.9▲ 0.08 (0.00%)AIRLINK132.6▼ -0.63 (0.00%)BOP5.6▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.81▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL8.71▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DFML40.8▼ -0.14 (0.00%)DGKC88.7▼ -0.99 (-0.01%)FCCL35.4▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFBL66.31▼ -0.23 (0.00%)FFL10.43▲ 0.3 (0.03%)HUBC110.25▲ 3.69 (0.03%)HUMNL14.66▲ 1.33 (0.10%)KEL4.82▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM7.09▲ 0.29 (0.04%)MLCF42.66▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP59.51▲ 0.86 (0.01%)OGDC184.39▲ 3.75 (0.02%)PAEL25.72▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PIBTL5.93▲ 0.13 (0.02%)PPL148▲ 0.23 (0.00%)PRL23.32▲ 0.16 (0.01%)PTC16.45▲ 1.25 (0.08%)SEARL69.25▲ 0.56 (0.01%)TELE7.25▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL35.9▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TPLP7.55▲ 0.19 (0.03%)TREET14.2▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TRG50.76▲ 0.01 (0.00%)UNITY26.85▲ 0.4 (0.02%)WTL1.23▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Former Senator Azam Swati Arrested Shortly After Release From Attock Jail
TAXILA – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Senator Azam Swati was re-arrested immediately after being released on Tuesday.

Azam Swati, who was held in District Jail Attock, was released earlier in the day. However, shortly after his release, Taxila Police detained him again outside Attock Jail.

Following his arrest, Swati was taken to an undisclosed location by the police.

Azam Swati was arrested in connection with a case registered at the Taxila police station, under case number 2311, which includes 20 charges.

Just a day earlier, the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court had approved Azam Swati’s bail.

The IHC had expressed serious concerns over physical remand of Azam Swati. The remarks of the judges also made headlines in the case. The court had directed the police to produce Swati before it, and later, set aside his physical remand granted by a lower court judge.

