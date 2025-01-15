Pak Pm Shehbaz Sharif Set To Meet Global Leaders At World Govt Summit In Uae

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit United Arab Emirates UAE to attend an event focused on governance and innovation.

The premier will travel to the Gulf nation from February 11 to 13 for an official visit. During his trip, PM Sharif is expected to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The upcoming visit will also include the Prime Minister’s participation in the World Government Summit in Dubai, a major global event focused on governance and innovation.

Diplomatic sources also revealed that PM Sharif will have a meeting with Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Mohammad Younus during the summit along with leaders of Indonesia and Maldives.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan where two sides discussed strengthening economic, political, and cultural relations. The leaders focused on areas such as economic collaboration, regional stability, climate change, and mutual interests.

The premier stressed expanding cooperation in renewable energy, technology, trade, and infrastructure, while President Sheikh Mohamed expressed interest in the mining, minerals, and agriculture sectors.