‘Pakistan was NEVER an Ally’, White House clears air on formal alliance with Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – United States finally opened up to queries to rekindle the Islamabad-Washington alliance, as White House official said Islamabad has never been an ally of US.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby made statement during presser, after question about US administration’s efforts in response to calls for assistance during ongoing security situation in Kabul.

The senior official explained that while there was no formal alliance with Pakistan, United States has long partnered with Asian nation to address terrorism threats along Afghanistan-Pakistan border. ”

He cleared air that US is fully aware about severe impact of terrorism on Pakistani people and remains committed to cooperating with Pakistan on shared security challenges.

After US withdrawal from Afghanistan three years back, concerns arose that country could become a hub for terrorism. Taliban’s return to power in war-torn nation allowed terror groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS-K to potentially regroup and operate more freely.

Afghanistan’s instability, poverty, and weak governance provide fertile ground for such groups to recruit and carry out attacks. As Taliban pledged not to allow terrorism, their control over the country and focus on internal issues.