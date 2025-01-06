Good News for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai, other UAE states on visit visa

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis bore the brunt of stern visa policies from UAE authorities but there is good news for those looking to travel Gulf region for leisure or work.

As of early 2025, United Arab Emirates started approving more visit visas, driven by travelers submitting complete documentation, such as return air tickets, proper proof of stay, and other financial pre-requisites.

It turned out that awareness campaigns by local authorities and travel houses helped people improving compliance, and it led to improvement in the approvals. Dubai, the base of shopping, and bustling nightlife, saw over 1.5 crore visitors last year, showing rise in tourism.

In the current winter season, the demand for visit visas continues to grow, with expectations of further increases in tourist arrival.

Last year, UAE officials clarified that the government has not completely stopped issuing visas to Pakistani nationals. The Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis also clarified that there are no restrictions for Dubai and that the demand for unskilled labor has declined.

The Gulf nation however increased scrutiny against Pakistanis seeking jobs on visit visa. With the latest situation, officials emphasize that submitting complete documents and clean background are key requisites to secure visa smoothly.