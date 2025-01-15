AGL38.71▲ 0.95 (0.03%)AIRLINK205.81▲ 5.52 (0.03%)BOP10.24▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.06▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DCL8.8▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML41.58▲ 2.44 (0.06%)DGKC102.03▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)FCCL34.66▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)FFL17.1▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.18▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL13.98▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL4.91▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM6.81▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)MLCF44.34▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)NBP62.03▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)OGDC221.77▼ -0.38 (0.00%)PAEL42.69▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL190.86▼ -1.87 (-0.01%)PRL43.49▲ 1.99 (0.05%)PTC24.79▲ 0.35 (0.01%)SEARL102.66▲ 1.39 (0.01%)TELE9.26▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.8▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TPLP13.15▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET23.47▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG68.78▲ 2.59 (0.04%)UNITY33.01▲ 0.34 (0.01%)WTL1.8▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Stakeholders’ feedback sought on Cost Audit Regime in Pakistan

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has sought stakeholders’ feedback on the Cost Audit Regime in Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the SECP on Wednesday, the consultation paper desired assessing the effectiveness of the Companies (Maintenance and Audit of Cost Accounts) Regulations, and explore potential improvements.

The consultation paper mentioned the role of cost audits in increasing transparency, operational efficiency, and accountability within the corporate sector.

It reviews the existing regulatory framework, international practices, and the current use of cost audit reports in the country. The paper also highlighted several key considerations and raised questions for stakeholders’ feedback.

At present, Cost Audit requirement is limited to only five industries. The consultation paper seeks feedback on expansion or restriction to specific industries, challenges and potential solutions, implementation of cost accounting standards and audit framework, as well as public disclosure or confidentiality of cost audit reports.

The SECP invites stakeholders and experts to give feedback and recommendations.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured

Yousaf School System among 101 sealed in Lahore

  • Business

Karot Hydropower Project sets new standard for sustainable development in Pakistan

  • Business, Pakistan

Pakistan cuts EV Charging rates by nearly half, paving way for Green Transportation

  • Business

Ghee prices increase by up to Rs100 – Check new per kg rates Jan 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer