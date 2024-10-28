Pak Pm Shahbaz Sharif Heads To Qatar For Key Investment Talks

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is set to fly to Qatar on October 31 at the invitation from Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to enhance bilateral ties and explore investment opportunities.

One of the key parts of the premier’s visit will be the inauguration of an exhibition in Doha showcasing Pakistani antiquities, arts, and culture. This event aims to promote Pakistan’s rich heritage and foster cultural ties between Islamabad and Doha.

Besides this exhibition, PM Sharif is scheduled to hold meetings with Emir and other senior Qatari leadership, with focus on strengthening diplomatic ties and identifying potential investments for Qatari investors and businesses in the South Asian nation.

This visit comes on the heels of the Prime Minister’s participation in Riyadh Investment Forum 2024 in Saudi Arabia, reflecting his commitment to attracting foreign investment.

After his engagements in Middle Eastern nation, Prime Minister Sharif will head to Azerbaijan to be part of global climate discussions.