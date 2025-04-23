AGL62.98▼ -1.82 (-0.03%)AIRLINK178.7▼ -4.01 (-0.02%)BOP10.11▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)CNERGY8.25▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)DCL10.49▲ 0.64 (0.06%)DFML42.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)DGKC127.08▲ 0.59 (0.00%)FCCL46.25▼ -0.03 (0.00%)FFL15.84▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)HUBC142.75▼ -3.03 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.97▼ -0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.4▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.95▲ 0.16 (0.03%)MLCF67.9▲ 0.6 (0.01%)NBP87.35▼ -2.29 (-0.03%)OGDC215.2▲ 1.92 (0.01%)PAEL46.29▼ -1.55 (-0.03%)PIBTL9.83▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL170.89▲ 0.23 (0.00%)PRL33.35▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)PTC22▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL94.15▼ -0.89 (-0.01%)TELE7.74▲ 0.27 (0.04%)TOMCL35.8▼ -1.38 (-0.04%)TPLP9.9▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET20.86▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG67.47▲ 0.58 (0.01%)UNITY27.19▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.34▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Two Levies personnel martyred as terrorists attack polio team in Mastung

Two Levies Personnel Martyred As Terrorists Attack Polio Team In Mastung
QUETTA – Two Levies personnel were martyred after terrorists attacked a polio vaccination team in an area of Mastung, a city in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Police officials said the attackers fled from the scene after the attack, adding an investigation has also been launched.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a polio vaccination team in Mastung city of Balochistan.

The premier expressed grief over the martyrdom of the Levies personnel guarding the polio vaccination team.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

“The terrorists causing harm to the lives and properties of innocent citizens will be brought to justice. Such incidents cannot weaken the Government of Pakistan’s resolve to completely eradicate polio from the country,” he reiterated.

Urging the people to get their children vaccinated against polio without losing hope, the prime minister resolved that the anti-polio campaign would continue with full force under all circumstances.

On the other hand, a polio case was reported in district Torghar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is the second polio case from KP and the seventh case from Pakistan at large this year.

The second nationwide (NID) Polio campaign of the year is currently in progress in the country from April 21 to 27, aiming to vaccinate 45.4 million children under the age of five across the country.

This will be followed by another nationwide campaign from May 26 to June 1.

Our Correspondent

