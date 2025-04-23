PM Shehbaz forms committee to improve Pakistan governance system

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee to improve the system of government performance evaluation, the sources close to the development said on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz constituted a committee comprising federal ministers and other officials to enhance the performance of government institutions.

The officials stated that members of the committee will include the Minister for Energy, Minister for Climate Change, Chairman FBR and others while the Finance Minister has been appointed as the convener of the committee.

The performance committee would analyze the current framework and results of the FBR.

A standard evaluation and feedback system will be developed for federal institutions, and the committee will present its report to the Prime Minister within 30 days.

In a separate development, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strong condemned terrorist attack on Anti-Polio team in Mastung.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Levies personnel assigned to the security of the team.

Shehbaz Sharif said terrorists who harm the lives and properties of innocent people are enemies of humanity and will be brought to justice.

He said such incidents cannot deter the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating polio from the country.

He said the public must not lose hope and they should protect their children’s future by ensuring they receive polio drops.

Shehbaz Sharif affirmed that the anti-polio campaign will continue determination.