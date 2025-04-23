AGL62.98▼ -1.82 (-0.03%)AIRLINK178.7▼ -4.01 (-0.02%)BOP10.11▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)CNERGY8.25▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)DCL10.49▲ 0.64 (0.06%)DFML42.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)DGKC127.08▲ 0.59 (0.00%)FCCL46.25▼ -0.03 (0.00%)FFL15.84▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)HUBC142.75▼ -3.03 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.97▼ -0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.4▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.95▲ 0.16 (0.03%)MLCF67.9▲ 0.6 (0.01%)NBP87.35▼ -2.29 (-0.03%)OGDC215.2▲ 1.92 (0.01%)PAEL46.29▼ -1.55 (-0.03%)PIBTL9.83▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL170.89▲ 0.23 (0.00%)PRL33.35▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)PTC22▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL94.15▼ -0.89 (-0.01%)TELE7.74▲ 0.27 (0.04%)TOMCL35.8▼ -1.38 (-0.04%)TPLP9.9▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET20.86▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG67.47▲ 0.58 (0.01%)UNITY27.19▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.34▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

PM Shehbaz forms committee to improve Pakistan governance system

Pm Decides To Fully Digitize Pakistan Economy Forms Working Group
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee to improve the system of government performance evaluation, the sources close to the development said on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz constituted a committee comprising federal ministers and other officials to enhance the performance of government institutions.

The officials stated that members of the committee will include the Minister for Energy, Minister for Climate Change, Chairman FBR and others while the Finance Minister has been appointed as the convener of the committee.

The performance committee would analyze the current framework and results of the FBR.

A standard evaluation and feedback system will be developed for federal institutions, and the committee will present its report to the Prime Minister within 30 days.

In a separate development, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strong condemned terrorist attack on Anti-Polio team in Mastung.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Levies personnel assigned to the security of the team.

Shehbaz Sharif said terrorists who harm the lives and properties of innocent people are enemies of humanity and will be brought to justice.

He said such incidents cannot deter the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating polio from the country.

He said the public must not lose hope and they should protect their children’s future by ensuring they receive polio drops.

Shehbaz Sharif affirmed that the anti-polio campaign will continue determination.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Two Levies personnel martyred as terrorists attack polio team in Mastung

  • Pakistan

BISE Rawalpindi class 12th roll number slip 2025; Download online

  • Pakistan

Actor Sajid Hasan’s son to be indicted on April 30 in Karachi drugs’ case

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan expresses concerns over killing of tourists in occupied Kashmir

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer