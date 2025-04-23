AGL62.5▼ -2.3 (-0.04%)AIRLINK178▼ -4.71 (-0.03%)BOP10.01▼ -0.44 (-0.04%)CNERGY8.24▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DCL10.44▲ 0.59 (0.06%)DFML42.51▼ -0.52 (-0.01%)DGKC126.34▼ -0.15 (0.00%)FCCL45.98▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)FFL15.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC142▼ -3.78 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.94▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KEL4.37▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM5.93▲ 0.14 (0.02%)MLCF66.95▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)NBP85.4▼ -4.24 (-0.05%)OGDC214.3▲ 1.02 (0.00%)PAEL46▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)PIBTL9.77▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL170.16▼ -0.5 (0.00%)PRL33.25▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)PTC21.59▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)SEARL93.92▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)TELE7.68▲ 0.21 (0.03%)TOMCL35.86▼ -1.32 (-0.04%)TPLP9.87▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET20.83▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG67▲ 0.11 (0.00%)UNITY26.94▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)WTL1.34▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Imran Khan’s physical remand not possible now: SC on Punjab govt’s plea

Pti Negotiation Team Could Not Get Permission To Meet Imran Khan At Adiala Jail
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has disposed of the Punjab Government’s appeals seeking physical remand of PTI founder Imran Khan.

During the hearing, Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that since one and a half years have passed since the arrest of the accused, the question of physical remand no longer arises.

While hearing the appeals filed by the Punjab Government for physical remand of the PTI founder, the court stated that if the Punjab Government wishes, it may approach the trial court. Lawyers of the PTI founder will have the right to oppose the request once it is filed.

Justice Hashim Kakar observed that one and a half years have passed since the arrest of the accused, so now the issue of physical remand is irrelevant.

Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi stated that photogrammetric, polygraphic, and voice-matching tests need to be conducted on the accused.

Justice Hashim Kakar responded that the plea does not request these tests, but rather seeks physical remand.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar noted that such tests are never conducted in ordinary murder cases and expressed hope that the government would demonstrate similar efficiency in cases involving common citizens.

Justice Hashim Kakar further remarked, “Why did physical remand come to mind after a year and a half?” Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi responded that the PTI founder did not cooperate.

Justice Kakar replied, “What more cooperation is needed from an accused already in jail? I myself have ruled that even over a thousand supplementary challans can be submitted. You may obtain permission from the trial court and conduct the tests,”.

“Why isn’t the prosecution this proactive in regular murder cases?” asked Justice Salahuddin Panhwar.

Web Desk Staff

