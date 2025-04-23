How can Pakistanis living in UAE check Emirates ID Card Status online?

DUBAI – Pakistani nationals are the second largest expatriate group in the United Arab Emirates as their population in the Gulf country stands at approximately 1.8 million.

The Pakistan citizens contribute significantly to the development of the UAE, besides sending significant remittances to the home country.

Pakistan citizens and other nationals who live in the UAE are required to obtain the Emirates ID and renew it after it expires.

The time limit to renew an expired ID card is 30 days from the date of expiry, after which the applicants will have to pay late fines.

After the Emirates ID expires, the ID holder must submit an application for its renewal to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

ICP also send you a notification via SMS requesting you to renew your ID card when it expires.

Emirates ID Importance

The Emirates ID is an essential identification card for all UAE citizens and residents, including Pakistani national.

The Emirates ID is used to get government services such as health and others.

The identity card is featured for its identification number known as the identity number which sticks with its holder forever. By this number, he may benefit from all the governmental and some of the non-governmental and private entities services, which require the identity card as an evidence of who is accessing the service.

Emirates ID Status

The Pakistani national who have applied for the renewal of the Emirates ID can check the status of their application by visiting this link: https://icp.gov.ae/en/id-card-status/.

Here you will need to enter your request number to check the status of Emirates ID.