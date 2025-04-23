National Savings announces new profit rates from April 2025 [Qaumi Bachat rates]

ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings has announced new profit rates for its several categories as an official notification has been issued.

The new profit rates have come into effect from April 22, 2025. They were previously revised in February and March 2025.

The latest change in profit rates comes as a significant decline has been witnessed in inflation rate across the country.

Regular Income Certificates

According to the notification, the profit rate on Regular Income Certificates has been reduced by four basis points to 11.70 percent from 11.74%. It means people will get a profit of Rs970 per month on investment of Rs100,000.

Special Savings Certificates

The profit on Special Savings Certificates has been increased 11.20 percent for first five bi-annual profits while it will be 11.80% for sixth profit.

Profit No 1 to 5 11.20% per bi-annual or Rs5,600 on investment of Rs100,000 each

Profit No 6 (Last) 11.80% per or Rs5,900 on investment of Rs100,000 each

Meanwhile, the directorate has made no change in profit rate for Behbood Savings Certificates. The government has fixed the profit rates on Behbood Savings Certificates at 13.68 percent. It means the people can earn monthly profit of Rs1,140 on investment of Rs100,000.

The Behbood Certificates were launched by the Pakistani government in 2003 keeping in view the difficulties faced by widows and the elderly as it offers monthly profit at reasonable rate.

These certificates are one of the most attractive investment categories for this group of people in Pakistan as it offers monthly profits.