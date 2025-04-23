AGL63▼ -1.8 (-0.03%)AIRLINK179.4▼ -3.31 (-0.02%)BOP10.08▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)CNERGY8.38▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL10.55▲ 0.7 (0.07%)DFML42.87▼ -0.16 (0.00%)DGKC127▲ 0.51 (0.00%)FCCL46.43▲ 0.15 (0.00%)FFL15.93▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)HUBC143.8▼ -1.98 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.98▼ -0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.02▲ 0.23 (0.04%)MLCF67.96▲ 0.66 (0.01%)NBP87.61▼ -2.03 (-0.02%)OGDC215.7▲ 2.42 (0.01%)PAEL46.45▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)PIBTL9.86▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL171.1▲ 0.44 (0.00%)PRL33.55▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)PTC22▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL93.94▼ -1.1 (-0.01%)TELE7.8▲ 0.33 (0.04%)TOMCL36.15▼ -1.03 (-0.03%)TPLP10.05▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET20.9▼ -0.06 (0.00%)TRG67.2▲ 0.31 (0.00%)UNITY27.1▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)WTL1.35▲ 0 (0.00%)

National Savings announces new profit rates from April 2025 [Qaumi Bachat rates]

Qaumi Bachat Bank All Savings Certificates Profit Rates From January 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings has announced new profit rates for its several categories as an official notification has been issued.

The new profit rates have come into effect from April 22, 2025. They were previously revised in February and March 2025.

The latest change in profit rates comes as a significant decline has been witnessed in inflation rate across the country.

Regular Income Certificates

According to the notification, the profit rate on Regular Income Certificates has been reduced by four basis points to 11.70 percent from 11.74%. It means people will get a profit of Rs970 per month on investment of Rs100,000.

Special Savings Certificates

The profit on Special Savings Certificates has been increased 11.20 percent for first five bi-annual profits while it will be 11.80% for sixth profit.

Profit No 1 to 5 11.20% per bi-annual or Rs5,600 on investment of Rs100,000 each

Profit No 6 (Last) 11.80% per or Rs5,900 on investment of Rs100,000 each

Meanwhile, the directorate has made no change in profit rate for Behbood Savings Certificates. The government has fixed the profit rates on Behbood Savings Certificates at 13.68 percent. It means the people can earn monthly profit of Rs1,140 on investment of Rs100,000.

The Behbood Certificates were launched by the Pakistani government in 2003 keeping in view the difficulties faced by widows and the elderly as it offers monthly profit at reasonable rate.

These certificates are one of the most attractive investment categories for this group of people in Pakistan as it offers monthly profits.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Business

Aurangzeb meets global leaders, discusses macroeconomic strategy

  • Business, Featured, Pakistan

Pakistani Banks see Profit Growth slowdown in Q1 2025 amid dip in Investment Returns

  • Business, Featured

Junaid Jamshed’s merger with U&I Garments approved

  • Business

Entrepreneurs urged to incorporate to expand Pakistan’s corporate landscape

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer