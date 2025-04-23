PSL X: Ali Tareen hints at not buying Multan Sultans again at a higher price

MULTAN – Former champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen has indicated that he will not repurchase the franchise at an increased price.

In an interview with a local podcast, Ali Tareen said that he would not buy the franchise again by paying more, but rather participate in the bidding process to avoid losses. “I know how much the team should be purchased for. The previous owners also left Multan Sultans due to heavy financial losses,” he stated.

He raised a question: “Tell me, how much loss should I bear?” He asserted that the value of Multan Sultans is equal to that of Karachi Kings, and he would buy it for the same amount.

Ali Tareen further said, “Multan is our home ground. When we lost three matches, I told the team not to worry—we are going home, and no one can beat us there. A champion team is one that performs in tough situations. Not only will Multan Sultans bounce back from adversity, but they will also win the title,”.