Mayor takes action to regulate graveyard services

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has announced the enforcement of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) bylaws across all registered graveyards in the city. The initiative aims to streamline burial services and prevent exploitation of bereaved families.

Under the new regulations, a fixed burial rate of Rs. 14,300 has been established for all registered KMC graveyards. Mayor Wahab stated, “Banners displaying the prescribed rates have been installed at all registered graveyards to ensure transparency.” The mayor emphasized strict actions against violators, including those demanding extra charges or operating without KMC registration.

“If anyone charges more than the set rate, severe action will be taken,” he warned.

Citizens can report complaints about overcharging by calling 1339. Furthermore, the mayor disclosed that a decisive operation has been launched against mafias involved in demolishing graves and other illegal activities within graveyards.

Graveyard workers have been instructed to adhere strictly to KMC bylaws and the prescribed rates. Mayor Wahab also clarified, “No individual will be allowed to operate in KMC-registered graveyards without proper authorization.”

The initiative seeks to ease the financial burden on Karachi’s citizens during times of bereavement. Mayor Wahab urged residents to ensure they do not pay more than the set rate for burial services and to hold violators accountable.