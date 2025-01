Over 40 officers from police, administrative services promoted to Grade 18

ISLAMABAD – The Departmental Promotion Committee has recommended promotions of several officers from police and administrative service to Grade 18.

The meeting was chaired by the Secretary of the Establishment Division when names of 16 officers of the Police Service and 40 officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service were recommended for promotion.

The Police Service officers recommended for promotion to Grade 18 include: Muhammad Murad, Atif Amir, Shehzad Akbar, Ahmad Talha Ali, Hasnain Waris, Akhtar Nawaz, Adil Amir, Muhammad Usman, Owais Ali Khan, Khurram Mahisar, Abdullah Ihsan, Captain (R) Sardar Shehryar Khan, Flight Lieutenant (R) Zeeshan Ali, Dr. Khadija Umar, Dr. Anam Tajammul, and Kainat Azhar Khan.

The Pakistan Administrative Service officers recommended for promotion include: Nadir Shehzad Khan, Faisal Noor, Aneek Anwar, Nabeel Ahmed Memon, Majid Altaf, Isa Khan, Hassan Zafar, Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, Hafiz Zeeshan Arshad, Tanveer Ahmed Abrar Ali Shah, Amir Shakir Jajja, Muhammad Abubakar, Muhammad Atif Jalib, Sagar Kumar, Abdullah Khan, Kamran Sagar, Fazal Rehman, Saddam Hussain Memon, Salman Ayub, Muhammad Usman Ashraf, Captain (R) Abdul Wahab Khan, Captain (R) Areeb Ahmed Mukhtar, Captain (R) Chaudhry Owais Afzal, Flight Lieutenant (R) Khazaima Anwar, Zara Zahid, Shagufta Jabeen, Seemal Mushtaq, Zainab Tahir, Labeeka Akram, Maliah Sahir, Ayesha Ahmed, Nadia Nawaz, Quratul Ain, Sana Tariq Syed, Fiza Arshad, Anam Fatima, Amina Ihsan, Alwina Faiz, and Sarah Amjad.