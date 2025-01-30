UAE Golden Visa for 10 years without sponsor, details inside

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a popular destination for foreign nationals as it offers a blend of quality life and massive investment opportunities.

Rich people from several countries desire to relocate to the Gulf country to live, work and stay.

The UAE comprises seven emirates: Abu Dhabi (the capital), Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain.

The golden visa provides an opportunity to become a resident of the UAE and live in any emirates.

Investors, businessmen, scientists, top students, medical practitioners, humanitarian pioneers, and several others are eligible to apply for the Golden Visa.

Golden Visa without Sponsor or Job

As per the UAE rules, there is no need of any local sponsor job offer to apply for the Golden Visa. The holders of this type of visa are allowed an unlimited stay outside the country as they are not required to visit the UAE every six months.

UAE Golden Visa for Investors

The applicants are required to deposit minimum value of 2 million Dirhams in banks to apply for the 10-year Gold Visa in category of investors. Following the investment, the banks issue a letter of evidence to facilitate the long-term Golden visa for residency in the UAE.

The applicant may also required to submit a letter from the federal tax authority stating that the investors pays the government no less than AED 250,000 annually.