AGL52.89▲ 0.29 (0.01%)AIRLINK194.3▲ 0.8 (0.00%)BOP9.76▲ 0.12 (0.01%)CNERGY7.62▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL8.81▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML49.09▼ -1.95 (-0.04%)DGKC106.05▲ 1.47 (0.01%)FCCL38.08▲ 0.38 (0.01%)FFL15.69▲ 0.09 (0.01%)HUBC128.39▲ 1.32 (0.01%)HUMNL13.59▲ 0.09 (0.01%)KEL4.63▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.27▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF44.43▲ 0.47 (0.01%)NBP64▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)OGDC205.53▲ 2.29 (0.01%)PAEL40.89▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL7.76▲ 0.1 (0.01%)PPL177.1▲ 2.85 (0.02%)PRL38.37▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC24.35▲ 0.28 (0.01%)SEARL107.38▲ 0.14 (0.00%)TELE8.5▲ 0.26 (0.03%)TOMCL32.99▲ 0.21 (0.01%)TPLP12.17▲ 0.39 (0.03%)TREET22.35▲ 0.39 (0.02%)TRG66.3▲ 1.42 (0.02%)UNITY31.85▼ -0.05 (0.00%)WTL1.69▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

UAE Golden Visa for 10 years without sponsor, details inside

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a popular destination for foreign nationals as it offers a blend of quality life and massive investment opportunities.

Rich people from several countries desire to relocate to the Gulf country to live, work and stay.

The UAE comprises seven emirates: Abu Dhabi (the capital), Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain.

The golden visa provides an opportunity to become a resident of the UAE and live in any emirates.

Investors, businessmen, scientists, top students, medical practitioners, humanitarian pioneers, and several others are eligible to apply for the Golden Visa.

Golden Visa without Sponsor or Job

As per the UAE rules, there is no need of any local sponsor job offer to apply for the Golden Visa. The holders of this type of visa are allowed an unlimited stay outside the country as they are not required to visit the UAE every six months.

UAE Golden Visa for Investors

The applicants are required to deposit minimum value of 2 million Dirhams in banks to apply for the 10-year Gold Visa in category of investors. Following the investment, the banks issue a letter of evidence to facilitate the long-term Golden visa for residency in the UAE.

The applicant may also required to submit a letter from the federal tax authority stating that the investors pays the government no less than AED 250,000 annually.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Islamabad

Islamabad driving license latest fee structure update January 2025

  • International, Top News

Several dead as passenger plane collides with US Army helicopter near Reagan airport

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee exchange rate today – 30 January 2025

  • Featured, Technology

Samsung S25 vs iPhone 16 Price and Features Comparison in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer