Pakistani analysts, journalists banned on Indian TV channels

Pakistani Analysts Journalists Banned On Indian Tv Channels
ISLAMABAD –  Pakistani analysts and journalists have been banned on Indian TV channels in the  wake of heightened tensions between neighboring countries following the Pahalgam incident

The KRT News reported that the Indian Prime Minister’s Office has issued special directives to local media outlets.

Prime Minister Modi has instructed Indian media not to invite Pakistani analysts and journalists to talk shows. However, they have been advised to feature leaders from Pakistan’s opposition parties instead.

Just a day earlier, Pakistani analyst Ahmed Hassan Arabi presented harsh truths on Arnab Goswami’s show—remarks that reportedly did not sit well with Indian viewers.

The development has brought to light the underlying realities and biases of Indian media in the current political climate.

Just a day earlier, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is among 16 Pakistanis whose YouTube channel were banned in India after Pahalgam incident in Occupied Kashmir.

India maintain its tradition of suppressing the freedom of expression by banning YouTube channels of Pakistanis.

The Indian media while quoting the government sources said that a total of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels have been banned on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Indian authorities alleged that these channels were promoting misinformation and false narratives following the Pahalgam incident.

Collectively, the channels had nearly 63 million subscribers.

Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel, followed by more than 3.5 million users worldwide, features his bold and candid opinions on cricket and social issues.

Silencing Shoaib Akhtar, who speaks openly and truthfully, is a clear indication that there is no longer any space for dissent in India.

Once again, India — which claims to be a champion of democracy and freedom of speech — has exposed its true face to the world.

While India continues to suppress the rights of minorities, it now also seems unable to tolerate the voices of international personalities.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui slams India over Pahalgam incident allegations

Web Desk Staff

