Islamabad driving license latest fee structure update January 2025

ISLAMABAD – The traffic police in capital city imposed heavy fines and take other action against people who drive the cars and any other vehicles without a driving license.

As per the law, it is mandatory to obtain the driving license from the traffic police after clearing the theoretical and practical tests.

The residents of Islamabad are also required to pay a certain fee depending on the category of their license to obtain the document.

Islamabad Driving License Fee Structure

The Islamabad administration has fixed the fee for learner driving permit with six months validity at Rs1,000.

The fee for the motorcycle + motor car driving license (non-professional) has been set at Rs3,000.

The fees for professional license (LTV and HTV) has been fixed at Rs10,000 while the fee for Motorcycle+Professional license stands at Rs10,000.

Digital Driving License Jan 2025

The Islamabad Traffic Police has also launched digital driving license card, which is equipped with twelve modern security features.

Due to these security features, it cannot be forged and tampered. The traffic police have planned that soon this digital driving license will be connected to Excise, NADRA and Safe City; which will help control traffic violations.

Those who already hold a valid driving license can apply for the digital card by paying a certain fee of Rs2,000.