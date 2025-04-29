University of London awards honorary doctorate degree to Pakistan’s Justice Ayesha Malik

LONDON – Justice Ayesha A. Malik, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the University of London.

Justice Ayesha Malik was honored on April 28, 2025 during a ceremony where he was paid tribute for her services in the judicial sector.

In 2022, Justice Ayesha A. Malik took oath as the first woman judge of the Pakistan’s top court.

The ten Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) retired Justice Gulzar Ahmed had administered the oath at a ceremony.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik, before her elevation to the Supreme Court, was serving as a Justice of the Lahore High Court since March 2012.

Born in June 1966, her education was completed from schools in Paris, New York and London. She acquired her B. Com from the Government College of Commerce & Economics, Karachi and her LLB from the Pakistan College of Law, Lahore. She went on to acquire her LLM from Harvard Law School where she was named a Landon H. Gammon Fellow for academic excellence.

Justice Malik started her legal career working at Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim & Co and ultimately went on to become a Partner at Rizvi, Isa, Afridi & Angell, where she spearheaded the corporate & litigation department at the firm’s Lahore office. She has been a Lecturer in Banking Law (University of the Punjab) and Mercantile Law (College of Accounting and & Management Sciences, Karachi).