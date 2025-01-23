AGL46▲ 2.46 (0.06%)AIRLINK192.99▼ -1.84 (-0.01%)BOP9.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.76▲ 0.4 (0.05%)DCL9.36▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DFML44.5▲ 2.62 (0.06%)DGKC108.81▲ 1.02 (0.01%)FCCL40.3▲ 1.72 (0.04%)FFL16.78▲ 0.33 (0.02%)HUBC132.5▲ 0.75 (0.01%)HUMNL13.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.6▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.62▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF46.75▲ 1.36 (0.03%)NBP61.5▲ 1.08 (0.02%)OGDC213.9▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PAEL40.45▲ 0.39 (0.01%)PIBTL8.42▲ 0.1 (0.01%)PPL182.39▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PRL41.91▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PTC24.7▲ 0.14 (0.01%)SEARL104.5▲ 1.97 (0.02%)TELE8.87▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL34.4▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TPLP12.76▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.69▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TRG66.21▲ 0.81 (0.01%)UNITY32.36▼ -0.05 (0.00%)WTL1.77▲ 0.07 (0.04%)

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub raises concerns over Digital Nation Pakistan Bill

Govt Seems Not Interested In Talks Despite Imran Khan Formed Committee Umar Ayub
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub on Thursday wrote a letter to the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Information Technology, expressing concerns over the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill presented in the Parliament.

Omar Ayub also submitted a dissenting note, saying that the bill went against the protection of Pakistanis’ rights. He pointed out that 56% of Pakistanis lacked the internet access or digital literacy.

According to the letter, the Digital Nation Act posed a threat to the freedoms of Pakistani citizens and imposed the severe restrictions on press freedom and civil liberties. It also highlighted the past instances of internet shutdowns in Pakistan, which harmed the country.

Omar Ayub further criticized the recruitment of non-civilian personnel in key IT-related departments, calling such appointments a violation of privacy laws.

The opposition leader emphasized that there are past examples of similar violations and stressed that the rights of Pakistani citizens are not being adequately protected.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Drought conditions likely to aggravate further in Pakistan

  • Pakistan

Man tortures wife to death in Karachi’s Baldia Town

  • Pakistan

Lahore tops list of districts with most registered voters in Pakistan

  • Pakistan

Number of registered voters in Pakistan swells to 132.67 million

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer