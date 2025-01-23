Opposition Leader Omar Ayub raises concerns over Digital Nation Pakistan Bill

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub on Thursday wrote a letter to the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Information Technology, expressing concerns over the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill presented in the Parliament.

Omar Ayub also submitted a dissenting note, saying that the bill went against the protection of Pakistanis’ rights. He pointed out that 56% of Pakistanis lacked the internet access or digital literacy.

According to the letter, the Digital Nation Act posed a threat to the freedoms of Pakistani citizens and imposed the severe restrictions on press freedom and civil liberties. It also highlighted the past instances of internet shutdowns in Pakistan, which harmed the country.

Omar Ayub further criticized the recruitment of non-civilian personnel in key IT-related departments, calling such appointments a violation of privacy laws.

The opposition leader emphasized that there are past examples of similar violations and stressed that the rights of Pakistani citizens are not being adequately protected.