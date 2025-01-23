Drought conditions likely to aggravate further in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Drought conditions are likely to aggravate further as no significant rains are expected in rain-fed areas of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Mild drought conditions have already developed due to lesser than normal rains and above normal temperatures in Pakistan during the last five months.

Even recent spell did not produce significant rainfall in plain areas of the country, aggravating the drought conditions.

Pakistan received below normal rainfall (-40%) from 01st September 2024 to 15th January 2025. The major anomalies were observed in Sindh (-52%), Balochistan (-45%) and Punjab (-42%).

Due to this, mild drought like conditions have emerged over different areas of the country.

In Punjab, mild drought conditions observed in Potohar region (Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi/Islamabad), Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Sindh, mild meteorological drought like conditions have emerged over most areas of Ghotki, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Padidan, Sukkur, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Karachi.

In Balochistan, mild drought like conditions have emerged over Ormara, Kharan, Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Awaran, Lasbella, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and adjacent areas.

“The ongoing drought conditions are likely to aggravate further as no significant rainfall expected in rain-fed areas of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

“PMD has also viewed the second half of this season (JFM) as dry compared to the first half, also the above normal temperatures forecast may favor the turning of mild drought conditions to moderate drought, especially in the rainfed areas of the country”, reads alert issued by the PMD.

The emergence of flash drought is also anticipated in upcoming months in light of the lasting rainfall deficit as well as the increasing temperatures in months to come, as per the climatology of the country. Hence, it is advised to all stakeholders to take pre-emptive measures for drought prone areas. Farmers/agriculturists are advised to keep themselves updated from PMD website.